Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy read a resolution Monday night posthumously honoring Tom Fenner.
Lucy presented the resolution to Fenner’s wife, Sharon.
“Tom would be very honored,” she said. "I’m very pleased to accept this.”
Fenner was appointed to the Washington Industrial Development Authority by Mayor Bernie A. Hillermann in July 1997 and served as a director for 22 years.
The resolution states that, “Tom worked tirelessly to promote and solicit industrial and economic development projects for the city of Washington.”
Fenner died April 26. Lucy described him as a “strong, forward-thinking leader and knowledgeable advisor.”
“Tom’s sense of humor, kindness, energy and graciousness has enriched those fortunate enough to know and work with him,” the resolution reads. “We are grateful for Tom’s advice, guidance and participation as a member of the Washington Industrial Development Authority.”
In addition to serving the city, Fenner was a Franklin County Commissioner from 1991-1994.