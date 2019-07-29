A library grant will spur reading groups and programming, and get books into the hands of residents throughout Franklin County and beyond.
“We finally get to announce that we got the Big Read grant,” Washington Public Library Director Claire Miller said during a board meeting Monday, July 22.
Miller said Scenic Regional Library actually applied for the grant because only one organization can do so. The Washington Library partnered with Scenic along with East Central College, East Central Area Literacy Council and the Scenic Regional Library Foundation for the grant.
The Big Read program is part of the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) in Partnership in Arts Midwest.
The objective of the program is to engage as many people in a community in the same book to read and discuss together.
‘Station Eleven’
A list of 32 books were given for applicants to choose from. The book this community will be reading is called “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel.
“It’s kind of like a futuristic, sci-fi, alternate history (book),” Miller said.
The book focuses on a flu epidemic that kills off half of the population.
“They lose the grid,” Miller said. “They lose the ability to drill for gasoline. They can’t drive cars. It’s kind of a disaster.”
“Station Eleven” won the Arthur C. Clarke Award for the best science fiction novel in 2015.
“It’s kind of a really interesting story about what happens when we lose all of the stuff we take for granted right now,” Miller said.
The $15,000 grant will fund a wide range of programming based on themes of the book.
The community will have between Sept. 24 and Nov. 5 to read the book before the author visits.
Mandel will visit ECC Tuesday, Nov. 5. Mike Thomas, the host of Livewire on KWRE 730 AM in Warrenton, will interview Mandel. She will then sign books after the interview..
Only 78 grants are awarded each year throughout the country.
Miller said there will be several book clubs available for discussion.
“I enjoy when you get that many people who have read the same book and they get to talk about it,” she said. “I’ve done those before and that’s really fun.”
The grant will provide funds for purchasing books to hand out to the community.
Scenic Regional and its partners will present 77 free programs and book discussions throughout Gasconade, Franklin and Warren counties.
Schools Involved
Eight public and private high schools in the three-county area will participate in Big Read by incorporating the book into the curriculum of their senior English classes.
Scenic Regional Library Friends of the Library groups in Union, St. Clair, Warrenton, Pacific and Owensville have agreed to purchase a total of 750 copies of the book for the English classes.
The participating schools are Owensville High School, Pacific High School, St. Clair High School, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, Union High School, Warrenton High School, Washington High School and Wright City High School.
Scenic Regional also will purchase an additional 1,000 paperback copies for high schools and the public through Neighborhood Reads bookstore in Washington.
Free Books
Free copies will be available at Scenic Regional’s branches and the Washington Public Library, among other locations, beginning Sept. 3. E-books and e-audiobooks will be available on the library’s website.
The East Central College Library also will purchase copies of the book for its students and the East Central Area Literacy Council will purchase books for the ECC Adult Education and Literacy students. Both organizations will host book discussion groups.
“It’s going to be a great experience,” Miller said.
The grant provides more than just a community reading together though.
“There’s a whole bunch of programs involved,” Miller said. “We’re going to have an escape room/board game night here too. We’re excited about it.”
Miller is hopeful the event will help get teenagers involved. She is developing a flyer that will list all of the programs.
A Big Read tab on Scenic Regional’s website also has more information regarding the grant.
The Big Read program sponsors are The Missourian, Warren County Record, Sullivan Independent News, New Haven Independent, Gasconade County Republican, Hermann Advertiser-Courier, KWRE (739 AM), KLPW (1220 AM), KTUI (1560 AM), United Bank of Union, Bank of Washington, Bank of Franklin County and Neighborhood Reads.