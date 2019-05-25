Spencer Michelson has joined the Washington Missourian news staff as a general assignment reporter. His first day was Monday.
Michelson, 28, grew up in Kirkwood where he attended Kirkwood High School, graduating in 2009. He went on to Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau, where he majored in journalism.
His first job out of college was as the sports editor for the Iola Register in Iola, Kan. He covered many high school sports such as baseball, basketball, football and whatever else dominated Southeast Kansas.
After a little over a year, he made his way back to the St. Louis area to work for the Republic-Times in Waterloo, Ill. He again covered sports, but also did general assignment reporting, before leaving the paper after a year. Recently, he worked in marketing.
Michelson said the daily, monotonous day-to-day work at an office became too routine for him. He missed the spontaneity of working at a paper, which is why he applied for his current position at the Washington Missourian.
He recently moved to Wildwood.