Crews are working to repair cracks in the gym walls at South Point Elementary.
The gym has not been used since the start of the school year due to structural integrity concerns with horizontal cracks that worsened over the summer.
All gym activities, including daily P.E. classes, have been displaced as a result.
The plan is to reinforce the gym walls with vertical and horizontal steel tubes. The exterior will be tuck-pointed and a clear waterproof sealer placed over the brick to prevent further moisture infiltration
The steel arrived late last week, according to South Point Principal Aimee Harty, just as crews had completed all prep work.
“Everything is progressing very well,” Harty told The Missourian.
“The work has gone unnoticed by the students and staff and has caused zero disruption in our routines,” she added. “There is excitement in the air about the progress made and students are enjoying peeking in when the lights are on and workers are present.”
Harty said the workers have been diligent of the school’s safety requests and plans to ensure it’s business as usual during the day.
“They (the workers) are still confident they will meet the mid-March time frame,” she said, “and we are planning quite a celebration for that.”
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Brendan Mahon said delivery of steel was the next step and key to the project staying on schedule.
“The steel supporting the walls from the interior should be completed this week and they will begin painting the interior next week,” he said. “The exterior portion of the repair, which consists of tuck-pointing and waterproofing, has been delayed because of the weather. That work will not have any impact on the occupancy of the gym.”
Mahon said the steel delivery date was the primary concern from a time line perspective.
“Since it has been delivered and close to complete we are feeling confident we will be able to use the gym the second week of March,” he added. “The exterior will then be completed when the weather allows. Our goal has been to get our kids back in the gym as fast as possible, so the exterior delay is only a slight inconvenience since it has no impact on our ability to use the gym.”
Lawlor Corporation, St. Louis, was awarded a $130,700 contract for the work, which is a short-term fix for the gym so it can be used until a new school is built.
The district is seeking a $26 million zero tax-rate increase bond issue in the April 2 election to build a new elementary school in the South Point attendance area.
Prop S also would fund safety upgrades, including construction of secure vestibule entryways at all schools, visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements.
If approved, the new school would open in August 2021.
Funding for the gym repairs is coming from the district’s reserve balances dedicated for emergency purposes.
Building Concerns
South Point School is located in a 100-year flood plain. The building is at capacity and currently utilizes three trailer-style classrooms on its campus.
The elementary school serves about 433 students and has approximately 70 staff members.
There are cracks in other parts of the building, but engineers have said those areas are not of immediate concern.
Engineers and consultants said soil erosion issues have caused the cracks in the interior walls and shifts in the foundation.
A cracked boiler also flooded the basement of the building in January. The district’s insurance company was notified and a cleaning and restoration company was brought in to assess the damage and repair damaged areas.
That space is used for special classes, which had to be relocated during the cleanup. Some equipment and supplies also had to be replaced.
School officials said all of these issues are indicative of an aging building that needs to be retired.
The school also lacks central air because the HVAC renovation for the entire building was too extensive and costly.
Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said retiring the building has been in the district’s long-range plan for years.
“In an aging building with the issues identified by multiple engineers, new construction is the most sensible solution,” VanLeer said.
Of the seven elementary schools in the district, South Point is the second largest. Washington West Elementary is the largest.
Prop S will require a four-sevenths majority (57.14 percent) to pass.
More information on the bond issue can be found on the district’s website at www.washington.k12.mo.us.