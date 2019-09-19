The Washington City Council Monday approved a special use permit to operate a short-term dwelling at 823 W. Second St.
Cowboy Holdings LLC applied for the permit to operate the rental in an R-2 zoned district.
A public hearing was held prior to the council’s vote. There were no objections from neighbors about the short-term rental. The council voted 7-0 to approve the permit. Councilman Jeff Patke was not at the meeting at that time.
City staff said there is no off-street parking at the rental but that is not required for a short-term dwelling permit.
Short-term dwelling, or Vacation Rentals By Owner, are rented for up to 30 days, according to city code.