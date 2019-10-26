Modern, efficient and secure are some of the words being used to describe the new elementary school to be constructed in the Washington School District.
Renderings and floor plans of the state-of-the-art facility to replace the aging and outdated South Point Elementary were presented Wednesday night at the school board meeting.
Art Bond, Lori Everett and Haley Kell of Bond Architects, St. Louis, along with Ron Unnerstall with Washington Engineering, were at the meeting to update board members on the project.
The new school and safety upgrades at all district buildings, including secure vestibule entryways at all schools, the purchase of visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements, are being funded by Prop S, a $26 million no-tax increase bond issue approved this past April.
The two-story, approximately 78,000-square-foot school will serve kindergarten through sixth grade. It will be built on a 75-acre parcel the district owns on Highway 100 east near St. Johns Road. It is designed to serve up to 550 students, but could be expanded in the future.
“We’re very, very excited about the new school,” said Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer. “We’ve had the opportunity to visit a number of schools over the past two years, which has helped us with the design concepts.
“We want to be as efficient as possible, but also progressive from an academic perspective, and I think this design achieves that,” she added.
VanLeer said the building will be angular with both rustic and industrial flair inside and out featuring a dynamic color scheme, collaborative spaces for each grade level and a light-filled library/maker space. It also follows best practices for learning and teaching.
Time Line
The district expects to go out to bid on all but one of the safety vestibule projects in early- to mid-November. Construction documents are about 90 percent complete, officials said.
The safety vestibule for Washington Middle School is a little more complicated, VanLeer said, and that work may tie into a small expansion if funding is available.
The board will make a decision on the scope of that project once bids are in, she said.
Construction documents for the new elementary school are about 30 percent complete, and the district plans to go out to bid in early January. VanLeer said a contract should be awarded in late January or early February with construction beginning in the spring of 2020.
The school design plans are still being “tweaked” and “shared” so there could be some minor changes, she added.
The new school is slated to open in August 2021, or worst case, in December of that year.
Building Design
Unnerstall said the school will be located at the northwest corner of Old Highway 100 and St. Johns Road. The front of the building will face St. Johns Road with the playground, play fields and fire lane in the rear. Traffic control for buses, deliveries and student drop-off/pickup are well designed, he said.
The exterior will feature a combination of glazed brick, fiber cement and split-face concrete.
The gym, which also will serve as a storm shelter with adjacent bathrooms and a backup generator, will be located on the main floor in the center of the building.
The color scheme for the interior includes a mix of colors, including blue, green, orange and yellow, with different colors to identify different spaces.
VanLeer noted that input was solicited from faculty and staff on developing the layout and color schemes.
Classrooms for kindergarten through second grade will be on the first floor, with third through sixth grade on the second level. Special education rooms and all special classes, such as art, music and P.E., will be on the main level, along with the cafeteria.
There will be some special education classes upstairs, including the gifted program, as well as a STEM lab and the library/maker space.
VanLeer said the library will have books, as well as space for full class instruction, room to build projects and make presentations.
“This whole building is designed to provide for flexible/collaborative space that can be used for different things,” she said. “We also will have grade-level books in each of the collaborative spaces that students can check out.”
Safety
The new school will be secure and safe, VanLeer said, with lockdown capabilities by pod, wings and even the cubby space in the classrooms.
“I don’t want to go into too many specifics with the safety elements, but it will be top-notch,” she said.
For after-school activities, only the specific areas being used will be accessible.
“It will be very secure, which is important, but also very welcoming, and we wanted both,” she said.
Name
VanLeer said the renderings show where signage will be placed on the building, however, an official name for the new school has not yet been determined.
“We will have to decide if we want to change the name and if so, a process to do that,” she said.
The new building is estimated to cost $23 to $24 million.