The Franklin County Relay For Life has raised $12,860 of its $115,000 goal as of Monday.
“We’re tracking really well,” said Wendy Wildberger, co-chair.
The relay will take place Friday, June 14, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The local relay aims to reach 175 survivors and 650 luminarias this year. The theme is “Red, White and Blue Relay for You.”
There are 12 teams that are registered thus far.
“It’s not too late to start a team,” said Wildberger, who recommends that teams register before May 15.
The next team captains meeting will take place Monday, April 22.
This year a special guest will be featured at Relay. Paige Hulsey, KMOV reporter and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School graduate, will speak at the opening ceremonies.
Hulsey also will help start the survivors lap. The caregivers and family lap will follow. From there participants and survivors can walk around and visit team booths for food, games, raffles and drawings.
The luminaria ceremony will begin at 9:30 p.m. The names on the luminaria bags will be read aloud during the ceremony ending with a silent lap on the track.
The Relay Golf Tournament will take place at Wolf Hollow Friday, April 26. For more information people can contact co-chair Tom Aholt at 636-358-5602.
The survivor dinner will take place before the Relay Friday, June 14, in the Washington High School cafeteria.
The survivor Chair Lynette Roehrig can be contacted at 636-667-0528 for more information about that event.