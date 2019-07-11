Registration is now open for the Washington Town & Country Fair run/walk set for Saturday, Aug. 3. Registration that day will begin at 6:15 a.m.
The 24th annual event will feature both a 5K and 10K run/walk, relay and kids fun run. It is one of two pre-Fair events held.
People can preregister online at washmofair.com or print a form and drop it off at the Washington Chamber office.
The cost is $25 for the 5K and 10K. Both races start at 7 a.m.
Fun Run
The 200-yard dash is open to all children 10 and younger and will start at 8:30 a.m. A parent or legal guardian must check in with participants on race day.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers.
Participants must be on foot and may be accompanied by another runner.
The kids fun run is $10.
Relay
Teams of three, which can include families, friends or co-workers, can compete in the relay around Lions Lake. The relay begins at 7 a.m. Each participant will make one lap around the lake.
The cost is $60 for each team, which includes three T-shirts.
Refreshments will be provided, including healthy items, as well as pizza, beer and ice cream.
The Washington Town & Country Fair will open Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds.