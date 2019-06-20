Registration is now open for the Washington Town & Country Fair run/walk set for Saturday, Aug. 3.
The 24th annual event will feature both a 5K and 10K run/walk, relay and kids fun run. It is one of two pre-Fair events held.
Registration will open at 6:15 a.m. The 5K, 10K and relay will begin at 7 a.m. the kids 200-yard dash will start at 8:30 a.m.
The routes are new this year. Both the 5K and 10K will start at the pavilion behind the Main Stage at the fairgrounds.
People can preregister online at washmofair.com or print a form off and drop it off at the Washington Chamber office.
Registration by July 8 guarantees participants a race T-shirt.
The cost is $20 in advance for the 5K and $25 beginning July 9.
The cost is $20 for the 10K and $25 beginning after July 9.
Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in the both the 5K and 10K in each group.
Early packet pickup will be held Thursday and Friday, Aug. 1-2, at the Four Rivers Area YMCA.
Fun Run
The 200-yard dash is open to all children 10 and younger. A parent or legal guardian must check in with participants on race day.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers.
Participants must be on foot and may be accompanied by another runner.
The kids fun run is $5 in advance or $10 after July 9.
Relay
Teams of three, which can include families, friends or co-workers, can compete in the relay around Lions Lake. Each participant will make one lap around the lake.
The cost is $45 for a each team, which includes three T-shirts. Beginning July 9, the cost will jump to $60 per team.
Prizes will be awarded for the fastest time.
Refreshments will be provided, including healthy items, as well as pizza, beer and ice cream.
New this year will be a Run This Town Challenge with a trophy and bragging rights for the gym with the most participants.
The Washington Town & Country Fair will open Wednesday, Aug. 7, through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds.