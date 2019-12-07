The city of Washington is poised for “substantial savings” for trash and recycling collections.
That’s if the city council opts to contract those services to a private company.
John Nilges, public works director, told the council during a workshop session Monday that the city has received four bids. Two of the bidders have been “short-listed.”
“They are pretty tight, which is good to see,” he said.
If the city moves forward with contracting refuse and recycling services, it would likely be a five-year commitment.
“It looks like there is going to be some pretty substantial savings,” Nilges said. “Obviously the biggest concern here is customer service. We have already reached out to municipalities utilizing the two haulers that we have short-listed and I am getting feedback on those.”
Nilges is hopeful that with the cost saving comes a similar level of customer service provided by the city to trash customers.
“Hopefully, we get more of a warm, fuzzy feeling about having somebody else come in and collect our trash,” he said.
Trash Numbers
In late October, Nilges stated the city generates about 5,000 tons of trash per year. There are 25,000 tons per year taken to the landfill and Washington residents produce about 500 tons per year of recyclables each year.
He said the city produces about 20 percent of the total that is taken to the landfill each year. The remaining 80 percent is from county residences and other communities by contract haulers.
The city allows for plastics, glass, aluminum and paper to be recycled.
Nilges noted the primary goal of seeking trash and recycling bids is to expand the services offered, including the option to recycle cardboard, without increasing the cost.
“There are a lot of different things in play here, there is a standard rate, a senior rate and there is a dumpster rate,” Nilges told the council Monday.
Nilges, Darren Lamb, city administrator, and Mary Sprung, finance director, have been examining the bids to discuss the projected financial impact a contracted service will have the next four to five years.
“We are still reviewing with no specific timeline set. Staff met yesterday (Thursday) to discuss the bids and review the financial implications to contracting, but we are still in a fact-finding mode,” Nilges added. “One thing is certain, recycling, as we currently operate, is not financially sustainable.”
“Today, we are at break even with landfill, collections and recycling — the landfill is a revenue generator, refuse collections runs about break even and recycling is losing a substantial amount of money,” he said. “That makes us, essentially, break even after five years.”
Five-Year Costs
Nilges previously gave the council a financial “snapshot” of solid waste services in Washington.
He said the city makes $50,000 each year from trash collection. The city also brings in $345,000 through the landfill.
Nilges added that there is a loss of $270,000 each year from recycling and composting.
That totals $125,000 in surplus of all services — trash, landfill and recycling.
However, every five years there are capital expenditures for the services, including trucks and landfill equipment, totaling about $500,000.
In addition, the city must plan for a new transfer station, or expansion of the city’s landfill, in 2025 or shortly after. The cost would be between $1.5 million and $2.5 million.
If there are no changes to services over the next five years, the city would be in the red between $875,000 and $1,875,000.
“That’s why we are in this position,” Nilges said. “We have to be looking ahead four to five years out.”
He added that once the city commits to contracting the services, if it commits, it would be very unlikely to go back to city collections.
“What happens after four years when the contract runs out? You go out to bid again,” Nilges added. “I can’t tell you what number that will be, but if you go that route you are vested in going that route.
“I am not trying to scare anyone. It is an all or nothing situation.”