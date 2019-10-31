There were mixed reactions by Washington residents Monday following a presentation on recycling operations and costs.
The Washington City Council held a recycling workshop at city hall to discuss the next steps to reduce the deficit created by the current recycling process.
John Nilges, public works director, said the city operates its recycle services in the red. He said the intent of exploring new options includes the expansion of services to include cardboard and to cut expenses.
In Washington, city crews sort trash curbside. After recycling bins are put out for collection, crews go through each bin and remove trash so the entire truck is not compromised.
“It is a very labor intensive operation,” he said. “(The workshop) is not about the level of service provided, but is there a way to expand services, specifically cardboard.”
Through a PowerPoint presentation, Nilges explained that the goals of trash and recycling services are to: provide the highest level of service for solid waste collection, keep rates as low as possible, expand recycling (allow for cardboard curbside) and reduce costs to the city.
The city council directed city staff to seek requests for proposals for contracted bundled trash and recycling services. By seeking bids, the city is not obligated to make any changes, but having the costs of services could help the council come to a better decision.
Nilges added that the bid proposal will state that single-stream recycling, including cardboard, would be collected every other week and trash would be collected once each week. Bulk trash would be slated for twice each year. Yard waste would still be collected by city crews.
One downfall of contracting recycling, Nilges noted, is that it will reduce the level of quality of the recyclables.
“When you are sorting curbside you have the highest commodity,” he said. “We have the best (highest quality) commodity, but it’s not worth anything.”
Councilman Jeff Patke stated that the city is not looking to raise the cost of services to residents.
“We are not here to raise costs and eliminate jobs,” he stated.
Residents’ Input
Following the presentation, Washington resident Michael Bell suggested discontinuing recycling to save money.
“If we don’t have it, can we just put it in the dump?” Bell asked.
He also asked if there is a requirement for a city the size of Washington to recycle. Nilges said the city is not required to offer recycling.
“If we don’t need a recycling center, let’s get rid of it,” said Bell, adding that other residents feel the same way.
Amy Eagen, who has lived here for more than 30 years, argued that recycling is important to residents and for the future of the community and the world.
“I ask that you identify a way to continue and expand recycling so it diverts away from landfills,” she said. “I believe we need to pursue as many solutions as possible to reduce, reuse and recycle.”
See a related story in this edition of The Missourian about the costs to the city for solid waste collection and the rates in Washington compared to other communities.
There are five options that the city could choose to change solid waste services. Listed below are the options and pros and cons for each:
• Continue “as is” — pros are the high level of service, full rate control and “comfort.” The cons are high average cost, high recycling costs and a low fund balance for future costs (landfill expansion or transfer station);
• Contracted hauling — pros are lower costs, expanded recycling, route consolidation and high fund balances for the next phase. Cons include loss of service concerns, future rate increases and a “learning curve;”
• Update equipment (robotic arms on trucks) — pros include the reduction of man hours. Cons include high startup costs, requirements of uniform receptacles, issues in alleys and potential street damages;
• Eliminate curbside recycling and add recycling substations — pros include overall cost reduction. Cons include an estimated increase in trash of 10 percent and recycling usage would go down; and
• Recycling surcharge for users — pros include decrease of deficit and recycling would continue as is. Cons include additional costs to users.
Suggestion
Former Mayor Dick Stratman told the council that he was on the city council when the city began collecting recyclables. He said the city never conducted a cost analysis of the services.
“A lot of people are diligent recyclers,” he stated. “I wouldn’t spend the money if it was my money to spend.”
Stratman suggested the council put the issue on the ballot to see if residents want to continue a recycling program.
“Until the market for recycling improves, there is just no place to take it,” he added.