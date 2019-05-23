New this year at the Washington Town & Country Fair will be RC (remote controlled) racing.
There will be three tournaments daily at 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and a grand championship on Sunday between all of the winners.
“This is something new and it’s free and open to all ages,” said Amanda Griesheimer, marketing director.
“We will have a track and cars sponsored by some local businesses and we will do a sponsor race Tuesday night before the Fair opens,” she said. “The race company provides trophies for the winners of each tournament (eight races, plus a final) and then there is a championship between all of the winners.”
The race track will be set up near the fence/gate between the entertainment tent and the Main Stage.
The Fair will open Wednesday, Aug. 7, and run through Sunday, Aug. 11, at the city fairgrounds.