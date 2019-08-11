The 2019 Washington Town & Country Fair Queen candidates were recognized Wednesday evening, Aug. 7, during the coronation ceremony for their contributions to the $373,341 worth of advanced Fair passes that were sold.
The queen contestants serve as ambassadors for the sale of online tickets. Each has a personal code that they share with buyers to receive a $5 discount.
Fair Queen candidates with the top three dollar amounts of advanced ticket were awarded cash prizes.
Megan Spaunhorst, who was sponsored by the Bank of Washington and is the daughter of Matt and Denise Spaunhorst, Washington, was the top seller with $24,540. She received a $500 cash prize.
Julianne Alferman, who was sponsored by The Competitive Edge, sold $18,330 in advanced tickets. She is the daughter of Marty and Tracy Alferman. She received a $300 cash prize.
And Miss Congeniality Kailey Robinson, who was sponsored by the Law Office of Mark Rudder, received a $200 cash prize for her sales of $14,135. She is the daughter of Shannan and Andy Robinson.