The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce are gearing up for its eighth annual Pumpkin Palooza.
This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 26. Activities will take place on Main Street between Elm and Pine, beginning at 10 a.m.
This is a celebration of all things pumpkin and Halloween, organizers said.
The Farmers’ Market will open at its regular time of 8 a.m. and will remain open for the duration of the event.
Visitors will again be able to participate in a candy crawl, costume contest, ghost hunt and giant pumpkin weigh-in.
There also will be activity booths, baking contests, bingo and a cake/treat walk. Concessions will be available throughout the event.
Special entertainment includes story time, a performance from Babaloo, an interactive Safety Town, pony rides and the Monkey Bus.
New this year will be a petting zoo from 2 to 3 p.m.
Registration forms can be found on the Pumpkin Palooza web page or on the “Pumpkin Palooza Halloween Fest (2019)” Facebook Event.
People can sign up the day of the event for the following activities:
Pumpkin Roll, register by 11:45 a.m.;
Seed Spittin’ Contest, register by 10:20 a.m.; and
Pumpkin Decorating/Ugliest Pumpkin/Ugliest Gourd, register by 2 p.m.
Preregistration is encouraged for the baking contests and Giant Pumpkin Weigh-In.
No registration is required for the Farmers’ Market cake/treat walk, ghost hunt, bingo or the costume contest.
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 636-239-2715.