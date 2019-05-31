Due to rising river waters, the Washington School District ended the school year one day early last week.
The district’s last day was scheduled for Friday, May 24, but instead the school year wrapped up for students on Thursday.
In a message to parents, the district said the decision was made because of forecasted river levels at the time of dismissal Friday and the potential concern regarding bus travel in flooded areas.
Due to the state’s inclement weather rule, the district will not make up the day.
“Although the river may or may not reach or exceed these levels, we feel like this is the best decision at this time,” the district stated.
Commencement went on as planned Thursday evening at Washington High School. The ceremony was moved indoors due to weather.
Washington High School parents were notified that sixth- and seventh-hour exams, which were to be taken on Friday, have been exempt.
Principal Dr. Kelle McCallum said if a student was counting on the final to raise their grade, then they were instructed to contact the teacher via email and a time to take the final would be set up on May 31.
Faculty and staff were still expected to in be their school buildings Friday to close out their classrooms. The district also held its annual end of the year assembly for all staff Friday afternoon.
Another Threat
In addition to monitoring the river levels, the high school also was dealing with another bomb threat on Thursday — the third since February.
A 15-year-old WHS student was taken into custody Thursday morning for leaving a threat in a bathroom stall at the school.
Washington police said the handwritten threat was found shortly after 8 a.m.
The high school was placed on lockdown and law enforcement responded, sweeping the school.
Officials said there was “minimal disruption to students and staff” and an increased officer presence was at the school until noon when students were released as scheduled.
“As for the lockdown, we worked our procedures to keep our students and faculty safe,” McCallum said.