Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said Proposition S is important for the future of the Washington School District.
“Safety improvements at all schools and a new school in the South Point Elementary attendance area would allow us to move forward in the most efficient and responsible manner,” VanLeer told The Missourian.
“I think this issue goes well beyond helping the district,” she said. “It will improve property values, and hopefully spur some residential and economic development. I urge people to vote on April 2.”
In addition to building a new elementary school, the $26 million zero tax-rate increase bond issue will provide funds to construct secure vestibule entryways at all schools, purchase visitor management systems and make ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.
If the bond issue passes, the new school would open in August 2021.
“Prop S is an opportunity that we simply cannot allow to fail,” said Lauren Storie, one of the chairs of the Citizens for Great Schools committee, which has been educating patrons on and promoting passage of the measure.
“This will be a tremendous accomplishment to improve school safety and the quality learning environment of our schools,” she said. “It is so important for people to make the effort to vote yes on April 2. Prop S will provide safety upgrades at all of the district schools, ADA improvements and to finally fix the critical situation at South Point.
“Every yes vote for Prop S will make a meaningful difference toward ensuring a successful and strong community,” she said.
Storie urges patrons to check out the Citizens for Great Schools committee’s Facebook page before Tuesday’s election. It features information on the bond issue, endorsements, voter registration and videos of community leaders, parents and students discussing the importance of the bond issue and what it will mean for the public school system and community.
VanLeer said the election committee has been a real pleasure to work with since January when the volunteer committee began to form.
“These individuals are to be commended for their tremendous advocacy for Prop S and the betterment of the district and community,” she said. “To say I am grateful to them would be an understatement. They have worked hard to educate the public on the issues associated with Prop S.”
VanLeer also said she appreciates hearing from the patrons who have called her about the measure.
“It is important to be an educated voter and I respect them for seeking answers, clarifying details, or in some instances providing me with feedback about how to inform others,” she said.
South Point
Replacing the aging South Point Elementary building, which is located in a 100-year flood plain and has cracks in its walls caused by soil erosion, has been in the district’s long-range plan for some time. Past bond issues to build a new school have failed.
Repairs were completed this month in the gym which had been deemed structurally unsafe for use due to worsening cracks. VanLeer said the repairs are simply a short-term fix until a new school can be built.
The school also has been dealing with boiler issues, including one that cracked and flooded the basement, damaging materials and equipment and displacing some special classes.
South Point is the second largest elementary school in the district, serving over 400 students and about 70 staff members. It is at capacity, utilizing three trailer-style classrooms on its campus.
Right Time
School officials say the district is in a great position for a zero tax-rate increase bond issue because it has been paying off bond debt over time, refinancing bond debt and building a one-year reasonable reserve which offsets the need to increase the tax levy.
Property values have improved, VanLeer noted, and interest rates are still low, which is favorable to pursue new construction.
The district’s debt levy is currently set at 47 cents and is estimated to remain unchanged if Prop S passes.
Prop S will require a four-sevenths majority (57.14 percent) vote to pass.
Endorsements
The bond issue has been endorsed by numerous groups, including the Washington 353 Redevelopment Corporation, St. Louis/Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, Washington Civic Industrial Corporation, MSTA Washington Teachers Association, Downtown Washington Inc., Washington Jaycees;
Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club of Washington, Washington Town & Country Fair Board, Rotary Club of Washington, Washington Optimist Club, Washington Lions Club, Washington/Marthasville Lumber, Tueth Keeney Cooper Mohan & Jackstadt P.C., Neighborhood Reads, Young Ambassadors and Washington City Council.
The South Point, Augusta, Labadie, Clearview, Campbellton, Washington West and Marthasville elementary parent-teacher groups, along with WINGS, the district’s educational foundation, also have endorsed the measure.