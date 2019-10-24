The city of Washington is seeking requests for proposals (RFPs) for a new aquatic facility.
Proposals for the pool must be received by the city clerk’s office Friday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m.
“The RFP is for an owner representative to oversee the aquatic facility project,” said Wayne Dunker, parks director.
The company will serve as the construction manager of the project.
Dunker added that RFPs for the design and construction will be sought later.
The public engagement process for the proposed pool concluded earlier this year. The city hired Counsilman-Hunsaker, St. Louis, as the pool consultant for that process.
The construction and design of the proposed pool will be funded through the capital improvements sales tax that was extended in April 2018. Operating expenses will come from the parks department budget.
The design process is slated to take place in 2020 with construction starting in 2021.
In the request, it’s stated that the proposed pool will be 10,000 square-feet, and will incorporate existing facilities such as the bathhouse, city auditorium and parking near the Main Park area.
The list of services required are listed on the notice at washmo.gov.
The company will solicit proposals for the design/build teams, submit a written construction management plan and obtain approvals for all aspects of the design and construction, among many other requirements.
The proposal must include 10 bound copies of the submittal, which should be no longer than 15 pages. The company also must describe the project approach and include procedures and methods to provide the necessary services.
The proposals that meet all of the requirements will be distributed to members of the aquatic committee.
They will review the proposals and rank them based on the criteria to form a recommendation. The city will then schedule interviews with the companies.
The notice was posted Oct. 16. Council presentations and a request for council approval are tentatively scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2.
For more information, people can contact Dunker at wdunker@washmo.gov.