The Washington Public Library is asking voters to “Love Your Library” by approving an increase to its tax levy on the Tuesday, April 2, municipal ballot.
Through Proposition L, the library board of directors is seeking its first change to the property tax levy since 1954.
Ever since Washington residents voted to expand and renovate the library in 2012 through the half-cent capital improvement sales tax, the library has operated a larger space with the same amount of money.
Currently, the levy is 10 cents per $100 assessed valuation, which brings in roughly $125,000 annually. The library board is proposing to double the levy to 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation.
“At this point we are not able to keep up with the cost,” Claire Miller, library director, said.
Additionally, Miller said most of the library’s patrons live in the Scenic Regional Library District. Since the Scenic Regional Library’s tax levy is set at 20 cents per $100 assessed valuation, the library board is proposing raising property taxes to mirror that.
“It’s time,” Miller said. “We need to do this.”
The tax hike would generate approximately $250,000 annually.
The increase would mean that Miller and her staff would be able to keep up the same level of service they’ve been offering.
“We’re always coming up with new ideas,” Miller said. “We want to keep up with the changing times and stay current.”
Programs/Services
The “Love Your Library” proposition would allow the library to continue offering internet access, computers, audiobooks, movies, community programs, books, periodicals and community events. It also would allow the library to provide adequate compensation for staff and absorb additional costs that have been imposed on the library in recent years.
The library currently employs five full-time and nine part-time staff members. Before the renovation project, the library had seven staff members.
In the 2018 fiscal year, the library offered about 360 programs, including Tot Time, four adult book clubs, a U.S. Citizenship 101 class, Washington Wordsmiths, and Dungeons and Dragons.
The new tax also would allow the library to indulge in a larger book budget, new computers and improve the wireless internet access.
The proposed increase would cost residents $19 per year or $1.58 per month.
“That’s (the price of) a hardback book,” Miller said.
Miller also assured residents the library would be responsible with the additional funding.
“We understand it’s the community’s money for their library,” she said.
Since the city financially supports the library district with $325,000 from general revenue, the increased revenue would free up roughly $125,000 of the city’s budget.
Library District
Not everyone will be able to vote for the increase. State statues implemented in 1965 froze the boundaries of city library districts. Since then, the city’s boundaries have grown, but the new annexed areas reside under the taxing jurisdiction of the Scenic Regional District.
The city of Washington does not tax the citizens in those areas assessed property taxes by Scenic Regional Library tax, which would amount to double taxation. Studies have shown roughly 60 percent of the people who use the city library pay taxes to the Scenic Regional Library District.
The Washington City Council voted to endorse the proposition in December 2018, however, the library board did not need city approval to pursue the tax increase.
Aside from the Scenic Regional Library District, other nearby districts have higher tax levies than Washington. For example, De Soto and Washington County Library districts are set at 19 cents; Kirkwood is at 35 cents; and Webster Groves is at 31 cents.