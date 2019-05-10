Almost all of the holes at the new disc golf course in Burger Park have been installed, according to Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker.
Dunker updated the board on the project at a meeting Wednesday, May 1. He noted there are four or five holes left to install.
The biggest setback the parks staff has been dealing with is rainy weather. Downtown Washington received 5.72 inches of rain in March and 5.45 inches in April.
Shawn Gorden, with the Lions Club, recently mapped out the course fairways.
The course plans, funded by the Washington Lions and Elks clubs, were approved by city council in January 2018.
The clubs secured $20,000 in funding to be used to purchase baskets, signs, concrete for the tee boxes and landscaping.