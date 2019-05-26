The Washington Public Library Board Monday night held off voting on a proposal to upgrade and replace public computers until its next meeting.
NOC Technology, formerly known as Wash PC, has proposed the addition of 10 new computers with the option of adding 30 to 40 computers later if needed.
Currently, the library has 21 public computers upstairs, eight of which are for teens and tweens. The library had to recycle three public computers because they crashed. They also had one catalog computer crash.
The buildout, installing new computers and upgrading the existing ones, will initially cost the library $7,500.
Library Director Claire Miller said money for these items are not in this year’s budget. The board would need to approve a budget amendment to move development funds, she said.
If NOC Technology continues managing the system after the buildout, the annual cost will be $39,600.
Miller noted she would be able to budget for the annual cost.
The proposal states that NOC will host the library’s server in their building rather than at the library.
The city of Washington recently purchased special computer towers, virtual machines, to function in different city buildings so the staff could be on the same server.
The machines did not function as they were set up to, so the proposal states the library will be able to use those.
“We can use them because we’re in one building,” Miller said. “So we don’t have to buy new computers. They just have to upgrade them and get them ready for our needs.”
The machines are the 10 computers included in the proposal.
Miller noted if the proposal works out well for the library, more computers may be added later.
The library currently uses SmartShield to wipe the computer clean after each use. Under the proposal, the security software won’t be needed anymore, which will eliminate that cost.
NOC Technology will design the computers to wipe clean every time they’re rebooted without the use of any software.
“It will be like a brand new computer when someone walks up to it,” Miller said. “We don’t have to pay extra money because NOC Technology will take care of that for us.”
NOC Technology also will take care of any future updating needed.
“We won’t have to run around and do that once a year,” Miller said. “The public shouldn’t see all of the pop-ups about updates because they will be taken care of.”
Miller noted NOC Technology will be able to perform the updates when the library is closed and no one is in the building.
After presenting the proposal to the board, Miller said for now she is only concerned with the initial cost of $7,500.
“If it doesn’t do what we think it’s going to do, we don’t have to go for that big amount,” she said.
With the recent half-cent sales tax increase that was passed through a public vote in April, Miller said the library does have the funds to support the buildout. She stressed that the library’s current computers do need to be upgraded and the ones that crashed needed to be replaced.
“We’re hoping they can get it done by August when summer reading is done,” she added.
The board tabled the decision until the next meeting so Miller can present the numbers on if or how much this proposal will save the library each year.