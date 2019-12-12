Plans for a new Washington aquatics center could move forward as early as January.
That is according to Darren Lamb, city administrator, who said the Washington City Council will be presented with a contract with the owner’s representative Monday, Dec. 16.
“That way they can get started after the first of the year,” he said.
In November, the city received proposals for an owner’s representative, similar to a construction manager, for the pool project. The firm will be tasked with design and engineering of the new city pool.
A new aquatics center is one of the largest projects to use capital improvement sales tax.
If approved Monday, the city will be on track with the proposed time line to begin designing the facility.
The Washington Aquatics Facility Committee reviewed the management proposals in November.
The public engagement process for the proposed pool concluded earlier this year. The city hired Counsilman-Hunsaker, St. Louis, as the pool consultant for that process.
The construction and design of the proposed pool will be funded through the capital improvements sales tax that was extended in April 2018. Operating expenses will come from the parks department budget.
The design process is slated to take place in 2020 with construction starting in 2021. Washington’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30.
The sales tax is estimated to produce about $2.2 million a year. Through the eight-year term, about $16 to $16.5 million is expected to be used for capital projects.
The city is looking to build a 10,000-square-foot pool, and may incorporate existing facilities such as the bathhouse, city auditorium and parking near the Main Park area.
Counsilman-Hunsaker led a public forum in January to gather input from the community. Feedback from that meeting included the need for a zero entry pool, better bathhouse, an indoor pool and more shade areas.
George Deines, Counsilman-Hunsaker project manager, noted an indoor pool addition would be hard to accomplish on a $3.5 million budget.
Following the public forum, an online survey was made available to the public, returning more than 1,500 survey responses.
The survey showed the condition of the existing bathhouse, lack of amenities, need for a concession stand and shade areas were among the most requested items.
The community requested several amenities, including a lazy river, separate child area, water slides, swim lessons and lap swim lanes.
The location of the proposed pool has yet to be decided. The current city pool is located in the city park.
Lamb and Parks Director Wayne Dunker went to the Springfield area over the summer to look at two pools: one in Willard and another in Branson.