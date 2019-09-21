The city of Washington police, the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver will participate in Operation Clear Track Tuesday, Sept. 24 during Rail Safety Week, which runs Sept. 22-28. It will take place at the rail crossing at Lafayette and Front streets, and at Kingsland Drive.
The national event’s goal is to raise awareness and enforce state railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws.
Washington Police Department personnel will be stationed at the railroad crossings to issue citations or warnings to violators. Officials also will disseminate railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians. The goal for the week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.