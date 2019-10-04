Washington police are warning residents not to park along the Washington Senior High School Band Festival parade route early Saturday.
The parade will begin at Main and Cedar streets and proceed east on Main to Jefferson Street. It will turn south on Jefferson to east on Eighth Street and end at Eighth and Sunnyside streets.
Police are urging people to not park cars along the parade route from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday.
In addition, no parking will be allowed on West Main Street to Cedar Street as well as Pine Street from West Second Street to West Main Street. This is to allow the bands the space they need to maneuver safely.
Vehicles parked in those locations may be towed and stored at the owner’s expense.
Traffic also will be restricted along the route starting about 8:20 a.m. on the day of the parade
Those needing to get from one side of town to the other should plan ahead and find alternate routes.
In all, there will be around 16 bands taking place in the parade.
Additional traffic restrictions will be in place in the area of the Washington High School from 6 a.m. to at least 10 p.m.
Those restrictions are as follows:
• The only vehicle entrance to the campus will be at 14th Street and Blue Jay Drive;
• No traffic will be allowed on Sunnyside between 11th Street and Blue Jay Drive;
• No right turns from Highway 47 south onto Blue Jay Drive:
• No left turns from Highway 47 north onto Blue Jay Drive:
• Blue Jay Drive will only be accessible via 14th Street;
• No left turns from Blue Jay Drive onto Highway 47 north;
• Any traffic on Blue Jay Drive needing to go north on Highway 47 can make a right turn onto Highway 47 south and go to Duncan Avenue, then go left at the signal, take Duncan Avenue to Madison Avenue and make a left, then take Madison Avenue to Eighth Street and make a left. Madison Avenue will go to Highway 47.
Overnight parking at the Washington High School and Washington Middle School will not be allowed from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5.
Shuttles will be used to transfer spectators from the Mercy Medical Building parking garage. These shuttles will take passengers to and from the Washington High School campus only. The shuttles will not provide transportation to or from the parade route.
For further questions, contact the WHS Band Booster Chairperson, Heather Phinney, at billingwashmobandboosters@gmail.com or the WHS School Resource Officer Greg Garrett, at 636-231-2200, ext. 9890 or ggarrett@washmo.gov.