Washington police are advising residents to lock their garages and storage units following two burglaries this month.
On Sept. 9, there were items stolen from a storage unit at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Sixth Street, police said.
One week later, Sept. 16, items were taken from an unlocked garage at a home in the 300 block of Meadow Drive, according to Detective Betsey Schulze.
“Lock up. People are going to what looks to be easy or relatively easy targets,” Schulze said.
Police also urge residents to lock vehicles and keep valuables out of sight.
Officers respond to many larceny calls each year. Oftentimes, much like burglaries from homes and storage units, thefts from vehicles are a crime of opportunity, police said.