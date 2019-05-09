Washington police are investigating a threat found on a flyer in a girls’ bathroom stall Monday afternoon at Washington High School.
Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes said the threat was reported Monday and alluded to an incident that would occur Tuesday.
The school was placed immediately on lockout and the building was searched. Officers also were stationed at the school for activities Monday evening.
“We thoroughly checked the building and maintained an increased presence at the school,” Sitzes said.
Police, school administrators and teachers were positioned at all school entries Tuesday morning, he said, checking backpacks, instrument cases and other bags as students entered the high school.
“The threat was vague, but it indicated Tuesday — so we visually inspected for devices,” Sitzes told The Missourian. “We wanted to make sure everyone was safe. Every student who came through the door was checked.”
He added that no students were late to class as a result of the inspections.
Investigation
According to Sitzes, the threat was written on a newsletter on a bathroom stall.
He said police are reviewing footage from the school hallway outside the bathroom where the message was found.
“We will check cameras and narrow down suspects,” Sitzes said. “We are working on a list of subjects and this will be dealt with accordingly through the judicial process.”
A similar threat posted in a bathroom on Feb. 27 was solved when police reviewed camera footage from the school hallways.
Previous Threat
Monday’s threat mirrors the February incident that led to charges of making a terrorist threat against a 16-year-old Washington girl. Her name was not released.
The threats were located in different bathrooms, police said.
After the February incident, the building was evacuated and students were moved to the football field. Once the school was cleared, a St. Louis Airport Police K-9 team of three bomb-sniffing dogs searched the school.
The previous threat prompted the evacuation of about 1,350 students and 100 staff members. There was no bomb located and no injuries during that search and evacuation.
Police said the bathroom where the message was written in February is not in a high-traffic area of the school. That helped with the investigation.
Detectives systematically reviewed footage from the school hallway camera outside the bathroom and narrowed down the time frame of when the message was written.
Investigators and WHS staff members watched video narrowing the pool of suspects to two students. One of those confessed to her mother that she wrote the message. Her mother then contacted school administrators.
After that, police and juvenile authorities interviewed the girl.
Following that investigation, Sitzes stated there has not been a crime like this committed in Washington that has not been solved.
“With the number of cameras in schools it doesn’t take much time to narrow down the window of opportunity,” he said. “And students tell other students — it is rare that these cases are not solved.”
District Message
Following Monday’s incident, the Washington School District posted a statement on its website stating:
“Regarding the lockout Monday afternoon at Washington High School and Middle School due to a threatening message that was found on the high school campus, authorities checked and cleared the high school building Monday evening. There will be an enhanced police presence Tuesday morning at the high school and we will be taking every precaution to ensure the safety of our school community.”