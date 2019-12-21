The city of Washington and Franklin County Humane Society renewed a stray animal boarding agreement Monday.
According to Police Chief Ed Menefee, the police department and humane society, located in Union, have been working in conjunction for many years, but an ordinance approved Monday by the city council solidifies the deal for five years.
“We have done this program for years, but this extends it to five years,” Menefee said. “We had done a verbal agreement year by year.”
The chief explained that the humane society boards stray animals taken to the police station.
“Without the Franklin County Humane Society, I don’t know what we would do with the animals,” he said.
The council voted 7-0 to approve the formal agreement. Councilman Joe Holtmeier was not at the meeting.
When asked, Menefee said there about two stray dogs taken to the department each week, and more during the summer. The police department budgets $5,000 annually for housing and boarding the animals.
Under the contract, the city pays the humane society $10 per day up to $50 for the state-mandated holding period, plus a “$35 disposition fee” for each animal delivered by either the police department or a Washington resident. The fees are recouped when the owner reclaims their pet.
The humane society takes care of fee collection for animal owners that come to claim their pet. The money collected from that is adjusted on the monthly bill the city pays for services to the humane society.
Stray animals are held for five days, after that time the Humane Society assumes responsibility for the animal.
In addition, Menefee said, the humane society provides an insurance policy naming the city as additional insured up to $100,000 per occurrence.
The city or the humane society can terminate the agreement at any time by giving a 60-day notice.
Feral Cats
A change in the contract compared to previous years is that the humane society no longer accepts feral cats.
That means Washington police no longer respond to calls for feral cats, Menefee said.
“If someone has a feral cat we refer them to a trapper,” Menefee explained.
Recoup Costs
Back in May, the police department shifted its own policy on stray animals due to the increased number of animals being taken to the station.
At the time, the department would be billed hundred of dollars monthly by the humane society for housing animals picked up on city streets by officers, or brought into the police station by residents.
In addition, transporting animals to the humane society typically took about an hour each time. That includes the drive and paperwork for each animal that is filled out by officers.
Instead of footing the bill, the department passed along the cost of housing the animal to the dog owner. That helped recoup the fees to the humane society
Police added that typically, officers would post photos on the department’s Facebook page with the hope that the owner will come forward. That also took officers away from there normal duties. The department has an 80 percent success rate in finding the animals’ owners once images are posted on social media.
Another issue that led to enforcement of the code is repeat offenders, police said. Many times there have been animals housed at the police station multiple times.
There also have been animals from outside the city limits taken to the police station, and residents are paying the fees for the officer’s work to impound and transport them.