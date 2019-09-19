Downtown Washington Inc. is gearing up for its annual Fall Festival of the Arts and Crafts.
The three-day event will take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29. Vendors will be set up all three days on Main and Elm streets. Live music and food will be located at the Main and Elm parking lot.
The Farmers’ Market also will be open all weekend.
Festival hours will be Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s shaping up to be a great event,” said Cassidy Lowery, events/promotion specialist. “We will have at least 65 vendors taking part offering one-of-a-kind handcrafted items.”
Visitors will find clothing, paintings, furniture, home décor, sweet treats, candles, jewelry and many more items, Lowery said.
“We have a nice mix of new vendors to the event and many returning vendors, including several local ones,” she said.
Live Music
Live music will be featured all weekend. It will kick off Friday with Dave Bennett from 4 to 7 p.m.
Lowery noted the festival is starting and ending one hour earlier than last year.
On Saturday, the Osage Angels will perform from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by STL (Sheila, Tom and Larry) from 2 to 6 p.m. The Washington Brass Band will close out the event on Sunday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
Kids Zone
Lowery said there will be a kids zone featuring many activities and games for children on Elm Street. Tinkerbell the friendly T-Rex, Spider Man, an indoor jungle gym, mini petting zoo featuring a snake, ducks and bunnies, and a spooky maze are all planned.
“We’ll also have some fun cutouts for kids to take pictures in and Kona Ice,” she said.
Chair & Flair
A Chair & Flair booth, previously called Charming Chairs, will be open all three days. It will feature decorated chairs and other furniture and home decor items that have been donated. Visitors can bid on the items throughout the weekend. Online bidding also will be accepted.
Bids will be accepted until 2 p.m. Sunday, and all purchases must be picked up by 4 p.m. that day.
Proceeds will benefit continued historic preservation in Downtown Washington.
For more information on the online bidding call 636-239-1743 or visit www.downtownwashmo.org.
Food Court
Lowery said visitors should come hungry because there will be plenty to eat and drink at the food court.
Among the local vendors will be Sugarfire, Streetside Tacos, Driftwood and the Lions Club.
Food items will include nachos, tacos, pulled pork burgers, funnel cakes, fried pickles, gyros, smoothies and fresh squeezed lemonade.