The rezoning of three lots to allow for duplexes given first-round approval Monday.
The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-0 to rezone the lots in Mount Carmel Estates from R-1A single-family residential to R-1C single-family attached to build three duplexes.
There would be a total of six residential units. Mount Carmel Estates is owned by Shawn Mayhall.
According to Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, there are 12 lots in the subdivision, all of which are single-family homes. The three Mayhall seeks to rezone are the first and only lots on the west side of Carmel Lane. Construction of one home is completed on Carmel Lane and others are under construction now.
The lots do not directly adjoin any other homes in the subdivision.
Maniaci added that the duplexes would “slightly” increase the density of the subdivision, however, the use is still classified as single-family residential and the rezoning “would not detriment the subdivision as a whole once fully developed.”
Maniaci added that the plan in Mount Carmel follows a trend of other subdivision that have mixtures of duplexes, also called villas, with single-family homes.
“We think this is a good fit in the area,” said Mark Harriman, with BFA Inc. “This is another option for lower-maintenance type of housing.”
He added that plans call for each residence to be 1,800 square feet for a total of 3,600 square feet for the duplex.
Plans call for two-bed, two-bathroom and two-car garage homes.
“We will try to get basements if the land permits,” Harriman said, adding that rock may prohibit basements from being dug on the lots.
The cost of the home will start at $250,000, Mayhall told the planning board.
The recommendation will go to the Washington City Council which must give final approval. Planning commission member Samantha Cerutti Wacker was not at Monday’s meeting.
John Borgmann, planning board member, asked if the duplexes would have sprinklers. Mayhall said there are no plans to install sprinkler systems into the residences.