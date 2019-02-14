A preliminary plat subdividing a Downtown Washington building was given first-round approval Monday.
The applicant, Ryan Murphy, submitted the preliminary plat for the building located at 18 E. Second St. in a C-3 zoning district.
According to Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci, the building has two office spaces accessing Jefferson Street and a residence that accesses Jefferson Street and Second Street. The residence crosses over two parcels.
The preliminary plat shows a consolidation of the lots and subdivision into three new lots. Lots Nos. 1 and 2 will be for office space accessing Jefferson Street. Lot No. 3 will consist of the residence that is addressed at 18 E. Second Street.
Housed in the building is Event Inspirations by Plush, which provides rental items for weddings. It fronts on Jefferson Street.
There is no public infrastructure required to expand to each lot as each space will access existing public utilities and right of way, city staff said.
Lots Nos. 1 and 3 will share a water meter and shutoff, with lot No. 3 responsible for the water lines as noted on the plat.
Maniaci said there is no minimum lot size in the C-3 district allowing unusually small lots for office spaces. Also, there are no additional utility or access easements required.
Mark Frankenberg, who was representing the applicant, stated the primary reason for the request for financing and tax reason.
He added the building is primarily residential but is being taxed at a commercial rate.
The planning commission voted 7-0 to approve the request. Members Tony Gokenbach and Mark Hidritch were not at the meeting.
The Washington City Council will review the preliminary and final plat Tuesday, Feb. 19.