The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission will kick off 2020 with a review of the city code, a rezoning request and a preliminary plat presentation.
The commission is set to meet Monday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. in the city of Washington’s council chambers at city hall.
The plan board will review a proposed change to the city’s code. According to a letter provided to commissioners from Sal Maniaci, city community and economic development director, the change is being recommended by a consultant studying the city code.
The consultant is checking the city’s code to make it non-contradictory and up to date with Missouri State Statutes. For this review, the change involves the Board of Adjustment appeals section to reflect the language in state law.
The change adds language defining who can apply for an appeal and fixes one grammar issue.
Also on the agenda is a request to rezone 401-437 Birchwood Court from R-3, Multi-Family to PD-R, Planned Residential. The applicant is LNE, LLC.
The property is the existing Birchwood Apartments in the 800 block of West Fifth Street. The request is described as a paperwork rezoning to allow the apartments to be sold as individual townhomes.
Related to that request, LNE, LCC, also will present a preliminary plat to the commission for approval.