The city’s planning and zoning commission Monday approved requests for rezoning a preliminary plat for property along Front Street in Washington.
The commission voted 7-0 to recommend the city council approve the rezoning of three lots from C-1 light commercial to R-1B single-family residential.
The lots are located from 806 to 814 W. Front Street, including a corner lot at High and Front streets owned by Jim Wilson. West of the corner lot is property with a different owner, Hadley Holt, who also applied for the rezoning. The furthest west property, which is vacant, is owned by Wilson.
According to Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, the property, bordered by Front and Main streets, has been residential as far back as city records show. In 2015, it was rezoned C-1 for a proposed train museum that was never built at that location.
Wilson is proposing to raze the home on the corner lot where he has proposed a new home.
Preliminary Plat
The planning commission also approved the request by Wilson for a preliminary plat for the vacant lot, which is across from Fischer Oil.
Wilson is proposing three lots, all over the 6,000-square-foot minimum, which will face Main Street, he said.
The proposed layout is similar to the adjoining lot sizes and shape, bringing the subdivision into conformance with the rest of the block, according to Maniaci.
Wilson is proposing 1,200-square-foot homes with three bedrooms, two bathrooms and one car garages.
“I think it will be an asset to the community,” he added.
The Washington City Council must give final approval to the rezoning and the preliminary plat requests. The council is expecting to review ordinances Monday, Oct. 28.
Gary Warner, who owns a lot further to the west of those proposed for rezoning, questioned if his property would be impacted. Maniaci said it would not.
Warner was told he could follow the same procedure for rezoning of his property.