In order to clear up some conflicts with state statutes, the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission approved some changes to its code during its meeting Monday night.
Sal Maniaci, city community and economic development director, called the change the “simplest code modification we’ve ever had.” The planning commission agreed and unanimously backed the proposal.
Maniaci told the commission the city has been working with a consultant on its code book. For the past year, the consultant has been looking to find outdated code provisions and make sure everything matches state statute.
Mayor Sandy Lucy said the endeavour has been thorough.
“They went through the entire book,” she said. “It was huge. It was amazing to see all that they found.”
Because the planning and zoning section of code was updated in 2017, Maniaci said there wasn’t much that needed to be changed by the plan board. Other changes impacting other areas of the city will be discussed at the council level, he said.
Some of the code is just old. Maniaci said the consultant found a part that says, according to the city code, the police chief is in charge of controlling the temperature in the council chambers.
“It’s been a long time since the codes been reviewed,” Lucy said.
Some of the code conflicts with state statutes and that’s where the planning and zoning change comes in.
In the section on who can make Board of Adjustment appeals, the consultant said a change was needed to align with state law.
In section 89.100, the consultant added one change. Now the code says an appeal to the Board of Adjustment “may be taken by any person aggrieved, by any neighborhood organization as defined in section 32.015 representing such person.”
Previously, a neighborhood had not been included in the code.
Maniaci also said the consultant recommended adding the word “due” in a part of the code.
Both changes were met with no opposition by the plan board.