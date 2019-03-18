The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission Monday agreed to a city code that would allow for an indoor gun range within the city limits.
According to Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci, the city does not have a code defining indoor gun ranges as a permitted use.
He said indoor gun ranges are not defined as a permitted use in any zoning districts. The code amendment will allow indoor gun ranges to be placed in C-2, C-3, M-1 and M-2 zoning districts with a Special Use Permit.
In addition, Maniaci explained, the city also has an ordinance that states firearms can only be discharged on properties 3 acres or more. That was to protect large property owners in the city if they wished to hunt, however, it inexplicably prohibited gun ranges as well because it did not specify indoor or outdoor.
Maniaci added there has been an inquiry into opening an indoor range in Washington,
A public hearing on the code will be held Monday, March 18. The council will review the ordinance April 1.