The Phoenix Park tennis courts are being repaired again due to cold weather creating surfacing issues.
“It got too cold, too quick,” Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker said.
The project was started last week and has continued into this week.
The courts originally were resurfaced in October 2018. That project took about a month to complete.
“The surfacing didn’t adhere correctly,” said Dunker, due to snow and cold temps.
The city entered into a contract with McConnell & Associates last year to repair all of the courts for $40,375. Dunker said the current project is included in this contract.
Repairs are being made on courts 1, 5 and 6. Courts 3 and 4 remain open during the project.
“There were no major issues with (courts) 3 and 4,” said Dunker, who expects the work to be completed by the end of Tuesday.
He’s hopeful this will be the last repairs on the courts for a while.