The base salary for a new teacher starting out in the Washington School District will jump by $400 for the 2019-20 school year.
The school board approved the new salary schedules Wednesday night.
A beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree will now be paid $37,200 on Step 1 of the salary schedule, which recognizes years of experience and continuing education.
The boost to the base will result in subsequent adjustments to the entire salary schedule for all certified staff, support staff and administrators.
Certified teachers will receive an average 3.1 percent increase, according to Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
VanLeer said the salary adjustments are within the district’s budgetary goals and reflect a desire to be competitive.
“We want to attract and retain great staff,” she said.
A teacher with a master’s degree and 10 years of experience will be paid $49,878 under the new schedule, which ranges from of $79,135 for teachers with 25-plus years of experience and have earned their educational specialist certification.
The district’s salary and benefit committee held its final meeting May 22. The committee reviewed the salary schedules, budget projections and health insurance plans.
Scott Schroepfer with Schroepfer Bauer also was in attendance to present health insurance information as it relates to loss ratios and renewal costs.
School officials said health insurance renewal information will be presented at a later date.
The support staff salary schedules typically correlate to the average increase of the teacher salary schedule, which is why support staff schedules are established simultaneously, VanLeer said.
Administrative certified and noncertified salaries also are indicative of the average increase associated with the appropriate educational column on the teacher salary schedule.