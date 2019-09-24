The Washington City Council rejected the bids for an asphalt and paving of parking lots package, and the work will be conducted in-house.
Public Works Director John Nilges told the council that bids were at least 80 percent higher than estimated for an asphalt project at four locations in the city.
Plans called for parking lot overlays at Lafayette Park (near Second Street), the Waterworks Building, the Jasper parking lot (on Lafayette Street) and at the South Point Bark Park.
However, the low bidder was Byrne & Jones Construction at the cost $160,976.75. The city estimated a cost of $89,458 for the work. The city also received a bid from Lamke Trenching & Excavating, Inc. for $161,680. Pavement Solutions, LLC, also submitted a bid, $144,000, but it did not meet bid requirements, according to Nilges.
“The idea was that once the budget was approved, on Oct. 1 we would award the contract and move forward,” he said. “The estimate was much different — the bids were way higher than I anticipated.”
Instead, Nilges explained, the scope of the project was reduced and city crews will conduct the work.
The Waterworks Building and Lafaytte Park portions of the project were removed from the package, and the work proposed at the Jasper lot and dog park were altered, he added.
“We narrowed the scope of work on two parking lots — Jasper and the dog park — to see if we could self-perform some of those duties,” Nilges said.
Manpower/Paver
Nilges developed the project plans in conjunction with Parks Director Wayne Dunker. Initially, he added, the department heads did not think they would have enough manpower to do the work, but after closer review agreed to move forward with the project.
Nilges said the city is renting an asphalt paving machine to repair the lower level parking lot at the riverfront. The lot was damaged during flooding.
While the paver is in the city, street and parks department crews will use the equipment to conduct the work at the dog park lot and the gravel parking lot next to the Jasper House.
“As you can see that is quite a difference and we are pretty confident that we can get this done,” Nilges said about the new scope of work.
He added that minor repairs at the other sites will be done.
“At the Waterworks (Building) and Lafayette (Park) we will do some pothole repairs and things of that nature, and then re-evaluate next spring,” Nilges said. “If there is another larger paving project we will try to incorporate those at that time.”
Councilman Nick Obermark asked why the bids were higher than expected.
“The strategy was to get some smaller paving contractors to come in and do the work,” Nilges explained. “If you look at the bidders, that obviously was not the case.”
He noted that the bidders typically conduct larger street projects.
Nilges added that the time of year also could have been part of the reason there were not any smaller contractors bidding on the work.
Costs
Nilges said it will cost about $16,000 to purchase material for the dog park work.
At the dog park, there are 12 parking space, including two handicapped spaces. There also is a gravel sidewalk that will be paved by park department’s staff, Nilges said.
He said the Jasper lot work will require about $12,000 in materials.
That project initially included stairs from the lot to the police station lot. However, the stairs were removed from the project due to cost.
“We are trying to get the scope smaller so we can self-perform and get it done this year,” Nilges said.