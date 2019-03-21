Judy and the late John D. “Butch” Droege join a long list of Washingtonian Award winners.
The couple were recgonized by The Missourian Saturday night at the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce banquet.
The Missourian established the Washingtonian Award in 1988 to recognize exceptional and longtime community volunteers and organizations who have made a major impact.
The award recipients through the years are as follows:
1988 — Ralph Gregory;
1989 — T. W. “Buck” Sincox;
1990 — Robert S. Miller;
1991 — Winnie Kelly;
1992 — Elmer Heidmann;
1993 — Hugh McCane;
1994 — Jack Lohan;
1995 — No Award;
1996 — Bob Vossbrink;
1997 — St. John’s Mercy Hospital Auxiliary;
1998 — Gerald Michels;
1999 — Bernie A. Hillermann;
2000 — Don Means;
2001 — D. H. “Dutch” Borcherding;
2002 — Ernie Hazel;
2003 — Washington Volunteer Fire Company;
2004 — Enid Struckhoff;
2005 — Elmer Unnerstall;
2006 — Fire Chief Bill Halmich;
2007 — Rick Hopp;
2008 — Dick Hirschl;
2009 — Washington Fair Boards;
2010 — Bonnie and L. B. Eckelkamp Jr.;
2011 — Grover “Jock” Crismon;
2012 — Vince Borgerding;
2013 — Don Hahne;
2014 — Honor Flight;
2015 — Meals on Wheels;
2016 — Washington Lions Club;
2017 — John Politte;
2018 — Washington Elks Lodge; and
2019 — Judy and Butch Droege.