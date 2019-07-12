Members of the Washington Park Board applauded the work of the pool staff at the Agnes Nolting Aquatics Complex during their meeting Wednesday, July 3.
Betty Werner, board member, noted she had been attending the pool quite a bit with her granddaughter.
“I just want to say that the staff is doing a fabulous job,” she said. “They’ve been very professional.”
Parks Director Wayne Dunker said he would pass the note along to the staff.
More specifically, Sparky Stuckenschneider, board member, said he has heard positive feedback regarding the addition of the concession stand and the cleanliness of the bathhouse.
Werner said the concession stand was packed during her visit.
The stand reopened this year for the first time in two years. It’s being run by 2019-20 seniors in the Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS) Global Business and Entrepreneurship program at the Four Rivers Career Center.
Washington High School Business Department Chair Cathy Jinkerson has been mentoring the students. Former CAPS student Abbey Jinkerson is in charge of inventory, accounting and managing the students.
Dunker noted that he’s been checking in with them, but said they’ve been low maintenance. He noted he has worked with concession stands at other places that required more help.
“I’m assuming everything’s working in there because I have not heard from them,” said Dunker. “I did not anticipate that.”
Touching on the cleanliness of the bathhouse, Dunker said his children recently participated in a swim meet at the pool.
“The first thing I noticed when I walked in was that I could smell the cleaning agent they used on the floor,” he said. “It was nice that it smelled clean.”
Jeff Patke, board member, also said he had been receiving a lot of positive feedback that he hadn’t in the past due to the addition of the concession stands and condition of the bathhouse.
“It’s turned everything around,” said Patke. “Maybe we should wait 10 years to build a new one.”
Werner noted the pool had been packed when she visited.
“The staff kept up with everything,” she said.
Patke drove by the pool one day, and said the parking lot was full and there were cars lining High Street.
“If the new pool brings this more than once a year, that’s what we’re here for,” he said.