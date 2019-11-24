In an effort to engage and inform parents, Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer wants to host a Parent Summit next November on a range of topics.
VanLeer told the school board Wednesday night she envisions a workshop/conference experience with different sessions that parents could choose to attend. She hopes to attract upward of 400 parents.
The Parent Summit is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.
A team of educators, representing all schools in the district, has been assembled to plan and organize the event. The committee recently held its first meeting to establish goals, discuss the event’s name and theme, and set up a meeting schedule for the next year.
Subcommittees will be formed in January to help with communication, advertising, logistics, registration, support, hospitality and topic selection.
“We want to deliver a top-notch workshop/conference that will set the bar for years to come,” VanLeer said. “We want this to be a big event with a lot of hype so we can get our parents interested. We will have swag for attendees, snacks and provide child care.”
The event will be geared toward parents with students entering kindergarten through high school.
VanLeer said the conference would be a professional development opportunity for parents. Possible topics could include information on a specific subject, how to help your child who is beginning kindergarten, transitioning into middle school or high school, filling out financial aid forms for college, or even health- and nutrition-type sessions.
The committee will develop a list of presentations and topics to get teachers and other experts eager to share onboard, and solicit input from parents on what topics they would like to attend.
Requests for proposals and review of those presentations would take place in the spring, VanLeer said.