Despite the rain, the Holiday Parade of Lights Friday night was still a big success, according to Cassidy Lowery, events specialist for Downtown Washington Inc., which sponsors the parade.
“It rained during setup, but actually stopped during the parade,” Lowery said. “We had around 35 entries and originally were expecting 50. We understand the rain affected some participation, but we appreciated the floats that braved the weather.”
The number of spectators also was down from previous years, she said.
“But we still had a good crowd and lots of support despite the weather,” Lowery added. “The tradition of lighting the tree with Santa and the mayor was a success, and many children enjoyed getting a chance to meet and talk with them.”
All of the entries and even the participants were decked out in lights. This year’s theme was The Magic of Christmas.
The parade is traditionally held the day after Thanksgiving. Last year’s event was rained out and because of that a rain date was set this year for the next night. Lowery said the downtown group was happy the rain date didn’t need to be used.
Santa and Mrs. Claus were the grand marshals, riding in a special horse-drawn carriage.
After the parade, Mayor Sandy Lucy was joined by Santa to officially turn on the lights of the large downtown Christmas tree at the corner of Main and Elm streets. The giant Christmas tree was erected by Downtown Washington Inc. volunteers and city workers.
Santa also stuck around after the tree lighting to greet children.
Float Winners
Lowery said prizes for the top floats were awarded in two categories — nonprofit and business/individual. Judging was optional.
Winners in the business category were Route 66 Realtors, first place; Mundwiller Electric, second; and River City Signs, third.
The nonprofit category winners were Four Rivers Career Center, first place; Washington FFA, second; and Our Lady of Lourdes, third. The winners each received a trophy.