OxFest Music Festival 2019 will take place this Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Washington fairgrounds.
Gates will open at noon. The live music will begin at 1 p.m.
The third annual event was started in 2017 to honor Doug and Duane Haddox.
Proceeds from OxFest support academic scholarships from the Duane Haddox Memorial Scholarship and the WINGS Scholarship program, and Whole Kids Outreach, which provides health care and outreach to families with children living in need.
The headliner band will be The SteelDrivers, which will perform at 9 p.m. The lineup will begin with The Dave Bennett Band at 1 p.m.; Schmitts & Grins, 3 p.m.; Woodshine, 5 p.m.; and Macks Creek, 7 p.m.
The event will feature live entertainment, local food and refreshments. No outside coolers will be allowed. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the gate that day or at Bank of Washington or Bank of Franklin County. Children’s tickets will be available at the gate the day of the event. The cost for kids ages 7-12 will be $10, and 6 and under are free.
For more information or to purchase tickets in the Franklin County area, contact Dave Haddox at 636-432-9516.
For more information about the schedule of events or to become an OxFest 2019 sponsor, visit www.oxfestmusicfestival.org.