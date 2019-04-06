Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer said passage of Prop S is a win for students, staff and the community.
The district’s $26 million zero tax-rate increase bond issue passed with overwhelming support — 82.3 percent approval — in Tuesday’s municipal election.
Prop S required a four-sevenths majority (57.14 percent) vote to pass. The measure carried in all three counties the district resides in: Franklin, Warren and St. Charles.
According to unofficial returns, Prop S received a total of 4,937 yes votes to 1,062 no votes. A total of 5,999 votes were cast in the three counties.
The bond issue will allow the district to build a new elementary school in the South Point attendance area and make safety improvements, including construction of secure vestibule entryways, purchase of visitor management systems and ADA accessibility improvements districtwide.
The new school is expected to open in August 2021. The district will then retire the current South Point School building, which has cracks in the walls caused by soil erosion, boiler problems and is located in a flood plain, among other issues.
“We are super excited and overwhelmed by the support of so many,” VanLeer told The Missourian. “We look forward to getting to work on the new school and safety renovations.
“We look at this as an opportunity for forward progress and that will not be something we take lightly,” she added. “Thank you to the Citizens for Great Schools Committee, to the many volunteers and to the voters for going to the polls. We are so appreciative.”
South Point Principal Aimee Harty said she is beyond excited for the students and staff at the school.
“The current building has certainly not deterred great things from happening here, but the students and staff will finally have the quality learning environment they deserve,” she said.
Harty said she’s also thrilled that all schools will have safety upgrades.
“There is nothing more important than learning and safety, and Prop S allows the school district to ensure both are up to par in all buildings and for all students,” she said. “Exciting times are ahead for sure.”
Harty said there are so many people who put in countless hours to make this vision a reality and they deserve many thanks.
“I am very grateful to each of them,” she said. “It is the voters, however, who proved that they are committed to safe and quality learning environments for all students. This community values education and the passing of Prop S, with such a large margin, proves it.
“A very heartfelt thank you to each and every voter,” she added.
Matt Wilson, who was in charge of marketing for the Citizens for Great Schools committee, said he attended a watch party Tuesday night with fellow committee members and other supporters and the excitement was building as vote totals started coming in.
“It was so great to see the support from the community,” said Wilson, who has children at South Point Elementary.
“It really blew us away and showed the community understood the need and supports our schools,” he added. “I think this is the highest or one of the highest approval rates the district has ever received for a bond issue.”
The vote breakdown by county is as follows:
Franklin — 4,002 yes votes; 839 no.
St. Charles — 222 yes votes; 36 no.
Warren — 713 yes votes; 187 no.
VanLeer said passage of Prop S puts the district on a positive course for the future.
Board Members
The superintendent also welcomed two new school board members who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election.
Jason Oesterly and Matt Wilson, both of Washington, will be sworn into office April 16.
Oesterly received a total of 3,415 votes and Wilson captured 4,166 votes in all three counties. There were 96 write-in votes in Franklin County and five in St. Charles County.
The two will replace board members Dan Contarini and Trish Mitchell, who did not seek re-election.
Board members serve three-year terms.