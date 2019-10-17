Temperatures plunged overnight Saturday, but more than 200 people braved the cold to show their support for youth literacy at the 14th annual Run to Read.
The event, organized by The Missourian and the Four Rivers Family YMCA, featured a 5K run, 1-mile story stroll and the Baby Buzz Dash (for the 5 and under crowd), and began and ended at the Washington Public Library.
Author Chris McDougall traveled from Pennsylvania to share his new book, “Running With Sherman.” The book tells his story of rescuing an abused donkey, Sherman, and working to restore his health and spirit by training for a burro ultramarathon in the Colorado mountains.
The book released nationally on Tuesday, but Neighborhood Reads bookstore had it on hand to kick off McDougall’s U.S. book tour. McDougall’s last book, “Born to Run,” has sold more than 3 million copies worldwide.
Posters with pictures from “Running with Sherman” were showcased by volunteers along the story stroll route. McDougall led the walk and shared details at each stop about his experiences. Following the exercise, he gave a presentation to the group inside the library.
Those who registered for the Run to Read by the deadline received a free T-shirt with an adaptation of McDougall’s “Running With Sherman” logo featuring The Missourian’s Newsbee astride a book saddle.
This year’s slogan on the back of the shirts comes from the last line in chapter 26 of McDougall’s book. Ben Wann, a 13-year-old boy with epilepsy who, like Sherman, overcame tremendous obstacles to complete the burro race, crossed the finish line to a roaring crowd.
McDougall wrote: “… everyone could read the words on Ben’s shirt, and in a flash, I realized what Sherman must have been thinking from the moment he got back on his feet and was given the chance to start his new life: ‘Trust Me. I’ve Got This.’ ”
A local donkey, Ace, owned by Kerri Flynn, was on hand at the Run to Read to stand in for Sherman, who was back on McDougall’s farm near Lancaster, Pa. The 12-year-old Ace was once a circus donkey, but now lives with the Flynn family on their farm near Union.
A People feature on McDougall and his book, “Running With Sherman,” was published in the Sept. 21-22 issue of The Missourian.
Following the author’s presentation, awards were given to runners. All children who completed the 5K run and Baby Buzz Dash received medals. The school with the most participation, Washington West Elementary School, took home a bobble-head Newsbee trophy.
The 5K runners with the fastest times also received bobble-head Newsbee trophies. They are:
First overall youth female: Mia Mahon.
First overall youth male: Ethan James.
First overall teen female: Tie, Chloe Hawkins and Zoey Ziegler.
First overall teen male: Cooper Tooley.
First overall adult female: Krista Williams.
First overall adult male: Tate Kitchell.
First educator female: Krista Williams, Washington High School.
First educator male: Matt Busekrus, Clearview Elementary.
One of the rewards for participating in the Run to Read was choosing from hundreds of hardback books provided by The Missourian.
The Washington High School cross country team, along with the coaches, volunteer at the Run to Read each year, unpacking and staging the books and manning the run route and water station.
The picture books left over from the Run to Read will be used to stock The Missourian’s three Little Free Libraries, located at the All-Abilities Playground near Lions Lake, Phoenix Center Park near Target and inside the Washington Amtrak Visitors Station.
All remaining juvenile fiction, young adult and adult books were donated to Stories Matter, a local nonprofit group working to promote diverse books in area schools and libraries. Stories Matter will host a benefit book sale Saturday, Oct. 26, in the backyard at Neighborhood Reads bookstore, 401 Lafayette St. in Washington. It will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This year’s Run to Read was sponsored by Michael Wood & Associates and NuStar Energy, along with Neighborhood Reads bookstore. Additional support came from the YMCA’s spirit series sponsors: American Family Insurance agents, Imo’s Pizza, Bank of Washington, Bank of Franklin County, Sugarfire Smoke House, Bank of Franklin County, GenFinity Wealth Management, Marquart’s Landing, Mercy Kids, Citizens Bank, Wilson & Co. Insurance, Mehringer Chiropractic, LPL Financial and Anytime Fitness.
The Washington West Elementary Girls on the Run Club sang the national anthem before the event. Bank of Washington provided water; Kerri Flynn and Linda Saunders made it possible for Ace the donkey to attend; Abby Loesing dressed as Newsbee; and many other volunteers helped along the route and walk.
Visit emissourian.com for a photo gallery of pictures from this year’s event.