At the end of 2018, there was $71,786.90 in unpaid real estate and personal property taxes owed to the city of Washington.
Mary Sprung, finance director, presented the delinquent tax lists to the city council Monday. The taxes are collected by the Franklin County Collector’s Office.
The real estate taxes owed to the city at the end of last year total $42,279.48, and the personal property totals $29,507.42
In addition, there is a total of $12,631.05 in real estate and personal property taxes delinquent to the Washington Library District.
According to Sprung, delinquent taxes, as of Dec. 31, of each year are made public.
She added that most of these delinquent bills will be paid over the next several months.
“If we look in three months, that number will significantly go down,” she said. “Eventually we will get it, but it might not be by Dec. 31.”
On Dec. 31, 2017, there was $78,608.66 in delinquent taxes owed to the city, and $10,013.78 owed to the library district.
Today, much of the 2017 taxes have been paid. There still is $18,713.58 in unpaid real estate and personal property taxes to Washington. There is $2,479.95 of 2017 taxes still owed to the library district.
Councilman Jeff Patke said the city relies on the real estate and personal property for operations.
“It is a shame we don’t get these paid in a timely manner,” he said.
Patke asked if companies contracted with the city, or those providing services to the city, have paid their taxes.
“Do we check to see if they have paid?”
According to City Administrator Darren Lamb, there has been an instance when a company was awarded a bid, but it had not paid its taxes. The company was required to pay in order to be contracted by the city.
John Nilges, director of public services, said departments work together to make sure that taxes are paid by potential contractors.
“It takes a coordinated effort between all of us,” he said. “I think we do a pretty good job at it.”
Previous Years
Each year that figure continues to decrease as the back taxes are paid.
There is a total of $11,400.38 in delinquent taxes still owed to the city from 2016; and $1,717.35 owed to the library district.
For the city and library district, there is $7,656.62 and $1,227.57 combined real estate and personal property taxes owed, respectively.
The delinquent taxes owed from 2014 drop significantly for real estate to $7.42 to the city and $0 owed to the library district.
After three years properties where the real estate taxes have not been paid can be sold on the Franklin County Courthouse steps in a tax sale.
They can be purchased for the amount of the back taxes plus a $150 fee.