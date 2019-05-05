There are several ordinances on Monday’s Washington City Council meeting, including a contract to raze a Locust Street building.
The council is poised to approve a contract with Matt Girardier Excavating, LLC, to demolish a city-owned home at 902 Locust St. to make room for a redevelopment project.
The council will meet at 7 p.m. at Washington City Hall following a council workshop beginning at 6 p.m.
The Locust Street structure is part of a larger area to be utilized for “starter homes,” according to city officials.
The project began in 2015 with the city’s purchase of the Frick’s Trailer Park property at 800 Locust St., south of Eighth Street, with plans for stormwater improvements. A goal of the project is to manage the creek and protect properties from flooding.
The Frick’s Building was razed more than a year ago, and that will be the location of a trailhead for future Busch Creek Greenway bicycle and walking path. The designs for the path call for a trailhead with a parking area at Eighth and Jefferson streets.
The total size of the city-owned property is 1.3 acres.
Aside from areas to be used for stormwater improvement, and the future Busch Creek Greenway, the remaining acreage will be used for small-lot homes.
Other Items
Also on the agenda are two agreements with the Missouri State Highway and Transportation Commission, including a block grant and supplemental agreement for High Street improvements.
The council also will review contracts with Washington Fence Company, Sieve Contractors and S-K Contractors, Inc.