The Washington Fire Department will host an open house Sunday, Oct. 6, from 1-4 p.m. at the department’s headquarters, 200 E. 14th St.
Fire safety tips will be offered, as well as tours of the firehouse and fire trucks used by Washington’s first responders. It is a free event.
Deputy Chief Mike Holtmeier said the open house coincides with Fire Prevention Week.
“We will do some tours, demonstrations and award poster contest winners,” he said. “From last year we have two poster contest winners that won at the state level, so there will be a presentation for that. We want everyone to get in the firehouse because it is the public’s firehouse.”
Citizens also can visit with firefighters, practice emergency drills, check out the 911 simulators, learn how to use a fire extinguisher and set up a personal family emergency plan.
There will be lunch, treats, games and crafts as well.
Holtmeier said attendees will learn fire safety and prevention techniques.
“The latest information we have regarding fire safety and keeping your family safe will be available,” he said. “They will get to see what we do.”
The firefighters always enjoy hosting open houses, Holtmeier said.
“They like interacting with the public,” he said. “I’m a big believer in the public. They gave us all this stuff, so it’s not just ours, it’s everyone’s. Letting the public come in to see what we have and how to use it, what they provided us to do the job, is something to look forward to.”
“The event is very family friendly,” said Holtmeier, a fourth-generation firefighter, who has been involved with the fire department for the past 23 years.
“We want kids and their parents to come,” he said. “A big push right now is called ‘Close Before You Go.’ We emphasize keeping bedroom doors closed.”
Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said open houses are important.
“I like opening up the firehouse and equipment to the public,” Frankenberg said. “It shows them what and who keeps them safe.”