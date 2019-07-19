A Washington woman was found dead Thursday, July 11, from a suspected opiate overdose.
Authorities suspect the same batch of drugs also led to a second overdose in the area.
According to Washington Police Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes the 36-year-old victim was found by family members in an apartment in building No. 15 of Southwinds Circle.
The victim had been seen earlier that day. Her body was located at 4 p.m.
Sitzes said the overdose is connected to a non-fatal overdose also on July 11 in the Pleasant View Apartments, just outside the city limits.
Third Overdose
Sitzes said there also was a non-fatal opiate overdose Sunday, July 14, also in a Southwinds apartment.
He said EMS administered Narcan to revive Christopher J. Bosworth, 34, Washington, who was arrested on a warrant for forgery.
The woman who dialed 911 to report the overdose, Brenda L. Derennaux, 21, also was arrested on a warrant for failing to appear in court on traffic citations, according to Sitzes.
Bosworth and Derennaux were taken to the Franklin County Jail.
Sitzes said detectives have not connected the Bosworth overdose with the July 11 overdoses.