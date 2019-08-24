The developer of the former Schroeder Drugs building in Downtown Washington plans to recapture its historic look.
The building, located at 201 Elm St., is now owned by ELS Properties, Union.
Developer Ed Schmelz, ELS Properties, proposed a list of exterior changes that was approved by the Washington Historic Preservation Commission Monday, Aug. 19.
That includes a fresh coat of white paint, as it had originally.
The building used to be white, according to old pictures Schmelz had acquired from Bridgette Kelch, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director.
“It won’t just be bright, shiny white or cream, but something in between,” said Schmelz. “Almost like an antique white.”
The brick that lines the building now didn’t used to be there.
Schmelz said he wasn’t sure when the brick was added, but noted it was sometime after the three-story building caught on fire in 1945. The third floor was completely destroyed and the rest of the building had to undergo reconstruction.
“I guess they added the layer of brick on top of it at a later date and to me it’s just a really dated style of brick,” said Schmelz. “I think going back to something similar to this, colorwise, will be a really good look.”
After the fire, the building was only restored to two floors.
The upper level will have seven residential units and the lower level will be two commercial units.
ELS purchased the building approximately a month and a half ago from Schroeder Drugs.
The pharmacy is located now at 540 E. Fifth St., Washington.
The design plans for the old building on Elm include changing the signage from Schroeder Drugs to “Schroeder Bldg.”
The dental molding on the building will be painted black and the old window shutters will be replaced with new black shutters.
The plans also call for the installation of an ADA entrance to the first floor commercial unit, as well as four full height windows.
Since ELS is applying for a small Tax Increment Financing (TIF) for the project, the proposed changes were mandatory review, mandatory compliance by the commission.
After the presentation, Carolyn Witt, board member, pointed out that normally the commission cringes when a design plan includes painting over brick on a historic building.
“But this isn’t an original brick building,” she said. “This was brick that was put on at a later date. I feel that this is not as big an issue as it usually is with painting brick.”
Other members on the board guessed the brick had been put on sometime in the ’70s.
“I think it looks great,” said Bryan Bogue, board member, about the new design. “The larger windows will be good for businesses and residents.”
The address of the building on the small TIF application includes units 201-205. It is located within the Downtown Historic District.
“Thank you for discovering downtown because I know that is not your usual modus operandi,” said Witt. “We’re thrilled because that building had the potential and we needed somebody to see it.”
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, followed that up, noting there were more historic buildings in the area needing design upgrades.