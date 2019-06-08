The Washington City Council Monday approved the final payment for a lengthy airport project, that included the threat of litigation against the city.
The council approved the $14,298.40 payment to Raineri Construction, LLC for a concrete apron project that began at the Washington Regional Airport last year.
The company was contracted to install a new concrete apron at the fueling station. The project to replace the asphalt with concrete in front of the two airplane fueling stations was awarded in September 2017.
The project was funded through a state block grant through the airport improvement program administrated by the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Work began in the spring of 2018. Raineri was the low bidder for the work at the cost of $268,794.55. The final sum to be paid to Raineri, including change orders, was $285,967.86.
Raineri was required to have completed the work within 35 days of the start time.
On June 25, 2018, city staff reported to the Washington City Council that the project was two months behind schedule. Staff noted that many of the delays were due to the fill rock required in the bid specifications that was not available at a local quarry.
The contractor trucked in rock from St. Joseph. The fill rock specs are based on federal requirements.
Toward the end of the project, the contract called for striping on concrete at the airport to be removed. The city contended that the striping removal was done “outside the specs of the contract” and there was damage to concrete panels.
During much of the work, there was no access to the fuel station, creating a loss of revenue.
City staff discussed the potential to assess the contractor $750 per day they were behind schedule, which could be as much as six months.
Lawsuit
On Feb. 19, Raineri filed a lawsuit against the city in Warren County Circuit Court, where the airport is located.
The suit alleges that Raineri representatives had stated during a meeting with city staff and Crawford, Murphy & Tilley, Inc., the project engineer contracted with the city, that the company would use a “laser screed” to place concrete on the terminal opening.
The company contended they were later told that the concrete must be applied with different equipment, specifically a “slip form paver.”
The suit alleges the company experienced delays due to the equipment requirement.
Raineri alleged in the lawsuit that the city required more specific rock fill than required in the contract to fill “soft spots.” The fill rock specs are based on federal requirements.
Suit Settled
In April, the city council approved an ordinance settling the lawsuit filed by Raineri.
Under the terms of the settlement, the city agreed to pay Raineri all but $14,298.39, which will be paid within five days of the completion of the project.
There are no liquidated damages assessed to Raineri for the amount of time the project was behind schedule, according to City Administrator Darren Lamb.