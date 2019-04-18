Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy and Marschel Wrecking have confirmed there are no plans to sell, or otherwise distribute, any pieces of the old Highway 47 bridge that was demolished last week.
Lucy added the city has been receiving requests for mementos of the bridge but, there really has never been any plan for those types of items.
“There was some discussion about it about year before the new bridge was built,” Lucy said. “But, we were all so focused on getting a new bridge that we wanted to focus on the future, not the past.”
Lucy added now that the bridge is gone, the nostalgia and sentimental value is rising, but residents will just have to hold on to their memories only.
“There was some talk, early on, about keeping a piece and making some sort of monument out of it,” Lucy said. “But, again there are no plans to do anything like that now.”
Jeremy Frye with Marschel Wrecking said his office has also been fielding calls about the bridge remains.
“There is nothing in the works,” Frye said. “To be honest I’m not sure I’m 100 percent in favor of anything like that.”
He also addressed rumors of workers or the general public stealing bridge pieces which had surfaced on social media in the last week.
“It’s all strictly rumors,” Frye said. “Unless someone is coming in at night and we don’t know about it, we haven’t had any issues. The pieces we are cutting it into are too big for anyone to carry off anyway.”